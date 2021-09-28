Volcap Trading acquired by Marex

Marex has announced its plans to acquire Volcap Trading. The new addition will further expand the group’s offering in structured products and commodities.

Volcap was established in 2015 and since then has built structured product business that designs, structures and implements investment strategies across a wide range of financial assets. The company has offices in London and Paris, 19 employees and a network of corporate customers, private banks, asset managers and family offices clients in Europe, Middle East, Asia and the Americas.

Following the acquisition, Volcap will continue to trade under the Volcap brand and Nathan Van Paesschen and Gregory Spaenjaers will continue to lead the company.