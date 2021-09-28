Volcap Trading acquired by Marex

Marex has announced its plans to acquire Volcap Trading. The new addition will further expand the group’s offering in structured products and commodities.
Volcap was established in 2015 and since then has built structured product business that designs, structures and implements investment strategies across a wide range of financial assets. The company has offices in London and Paris, 19 employees and a network of corporate customers, private banks, asset managers and family offices clients in Europe, Middle East, Asia and the Americas.
Following the acquisition, Volcap will continue to trade under the Volcap brand and Nathan Van Paesschen and Gregory Spaenjaers will continue to lead the company.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Marex and Volcap’s clients will benefit from the acquisition and the broader product offering it brings. Volcap’s operation will be immdiately integrated directly into the existing Marex client platform.
Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex, commented:
Volcap will add to our softs offering and will be a good fit with our fast-growing structured products business, Marex Solutions, which has been an important success for the firm. This addition will not only diversify our earnings but will expand Marex into several new and interesting markets. It is a good example of acquiring an innovative, fast-growing, business that is straightforward to integrate and strengthens our overall client product offering.
Nathan Van Paesschen co-founder and partner of Volcap, added:
By being part of Marex, we gain scale and new products. There are considerable opportunities to leverage the vast resources and relationships across the entire Marex network. We are excited to be a part of Marex’s growth story.
The latest acquisition follows the recent expansion of the Group’s product range with acquisition of Chicago-based equity derivatives firm XFA.