Marex announces acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets

Marex Group today revealed it has agreed to acquire the financial services division of ED&F Man Group, ED&F Man Capital Markets. According to the official announcement, the deal is expected to close by the end of this year.
The acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets materially expand Marex’s client offering in Clearing. It will also add to the firm’s Metal franchise and to the developing businesses in Fixed Income and Equities. Additionally, it will also expand the company geographically in Dubai and APAC and create a US franchise.
We are delighted to welcome the ED&F Man Capital Markets team to Marex. The business is an excellent fit with our existing capabilities, and I am excited by the opportunity of working across the significantly strengthened and expanded global footprint. Marex is gaining a high-quality global team.
Jade Moore, Group Executive Director of ED&F Man, said:
Over the decade since its creation, ED&F Man Capital Markets has grown to become a financial brokerage operating at the heart of the global financial services ecosystem. On completion, a new chapter will start as part of Marex and with the benefit of their market leading platform. The sale of ED&F Man Capital Markets is very much in line with our group’s strategic plan to focus on our core soft commodities trading businesses.
The latest acquisition follows the recent expansion of the Group’s offering in structured products and commodities with Volcap Trading and that of its product range with acquisition of Chicago-based equity derivatives firm XFA.
