Marex announces acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets

Marex Group today revealed it has agreed to acquire the financial services division of ED&F Man Group, ED&F Man Capital Markets. According to the official announcement, the deal is expected to close by the end of this year.

The acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets materially expand Marex’s client offering in Clearing. It will also add to the firm’s Metal franchise and to the developing businesses in Fixed Income and Equities. Additionally, it will also expand the company geographically in Dubai and APAC and create a US franchise.