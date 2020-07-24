Former R.J. O’Brien managing director Thomas Texier joins Marex Spectron as Head of Clearing Services

Global commodities specialist Marex Spectron announced appointing Thomas Texier as Head of Clearing Services.

Texier is based in London and joined Marex Spectron on 20 July. At his new position, he is tasked with expanding and overseeing the day-to-day operations of Marex Clearing Services globally.

He joins the company from R.J. O’Brien’s London business where he was Managing Director and also head of Enterprise IT for the firm globally. Prior to RJ. O’Brien, Texier served as Chief Operating Officer at the Kyte Group and Deputy General Manager of Société Générale Japan.

Launched in November 2019, Marex Clearing Services consolidated and advanced Marex Spectron’s existing clearing offerings including comprehensive end-to-end clearing and execution services for large wholesale customers such as hedge funds, CTA’s, institutional money managers and pension funds.

Marex Spectron provides connectivity to 37 global exchanges. During the last two years, the company has doubled its balance sheet through the acquisition of a US clearing business.