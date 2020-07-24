Former R.J. O’Brien managing director Thomas Texier joins Marex Spectron as Head of Clearing Services

Global commodities specialist Marex Spectron announced appointing Thomas Texier as Head of Clearing Services.
Texier is based in London and joined Marex Spectron on 20 July. At his new position, he is tasked with expanding and overseeing the day-to-day operations of Marex Clearing Services globally.
He joins the company from R.J. O’Brien’s London business where he was Managing Director and also head of Enterprise IT for the firm globally. Prior to RJ. O’Brien, Texier served as Chief Operating Officer at the Kyte Group and Deputy General Manager of Société Générale Japan.
Launched in November 2019, Marex Clearing Services consolidated and advanced Marex Spectron’s existing clearing offerings including comprehensive end-to-end clearing and execution services for large wholesale customers such as hedge funds, CTA’s, institutional money managers and pension funds.
Marex Spectron provides connectivity to 37 global exchanges. During the last two years, the company has doubled its balance sheet through the acquisition of a US clearing business.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Marex Clearing Services has expanded its global footprint since its launch in North America, where it has made a number of senior hires, including the hire of Chicago-based Peter Ceko as Executive Vice President from ED&F Man.
Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex Spectron, commented:
Building our global clearing services business has been a high strategic priority and is a fast-growing part of our franchise. With Thomas heading this division, we can leverage our leading market position in metals, energy and agriculture, access to global markets, proprietary technologies and our strong balance sheet. The opportunities to develop this side of our business are immense. Thomas’ experience and track record across all aspects of execution and clearing, including e-Trading, IT development, running operations and risk management, make him the ideal person for this task.
Thomas Texier added:
I’m delighted to join Marex Spectron and am looking forward to building on the existing solid foundations together with the Marex Clearing Services global team.