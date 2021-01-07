LCH ForexClear adds non-deliverable FX options clearing to its offering

The global clearing house LCH today announced that it has successfully launched non-deliverable FX options clearing across nine currency pairs. Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan are among the first participants to clear the product.

The launch of non-deliverable FX options clearing builds on LCH ForexClear’s existing offering, adding to the clearing of non-deliverable FX forwards, deliverable FX options and deliverable FX forwards. Clearing the new product creates more opportunities for clearing members and their clients to achieve operational and capital efficiences through portfolio netting with products already cleared at LCH ForexClear. Clearing of non-deliverable FX options also supports market participants who are required to post initial margin (IM) under the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR), potentially reducing their costs.

Paddy Boyle, Head of ForexClear, LCH commented: