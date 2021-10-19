LSEG names Ivan Gilmore Head of Cash Equities for LCH

London Stock Exchange Group revealed the appointment of Ivan Gilmore as Head of Cash Equities for LCH, Ltd and SA. His new position will see Gilmore focus on the development and management of both businesses. He will oversee the clearing of cash equities products and provide strategic vision and leadership to the services.

Gilmore has worked at LSEG since 2017, in roles across the company’s securities trading businesses in equities, ETPs, fixed income & alternatives and led product development and client relationship management across business lines. Prior to LSEG, he held various senior roles within the industry.