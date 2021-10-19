LSEG names Ivan Gilmore Head of Cash Equities for LCH

London Stock Exchange Group revealed the appointment of Ivan Gilmore as Head of Cash Equities for LCH, Ltd and SA. His new position will see Gilmore focus on the development and management of both businesses. He will oversee the clearing of cash equities products and provide strategic vision and leadership to the services.
Gilmore has worked at LSEG since 2017, in roles across the company’s securities trading businesses in equities, ETPs, fixed income & alternatives and led product development and client relationship management across business lines. Prior to LSEG, he held various senior roles within the industry.
Isabelle Girolami, CEO LCH Ltd, commented:
I am delighted Ivan is joining Christophe and I. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in equities within the industry and at LSEG. This is an exciting time for the group and I look forward to working with him to develop EquityClear further into new markets and in continuing to grow our customer base. We have listened to our customers’ feedback and in joining our offering more holistically across the two entities, we aim to greatly enhance the value proposition to our clients.
Ivan Gilmore, Head of Cash Equities at LCH Ltd and SA said:
I am excited to get started in this new role. We have an ambitious agenda as a group. I am particularly looking forward to working closely with LCH clients to continue to best serve their current and future needs. This in turn will help to develop and grow EquityClear for all our stakeholders over the coming months and years. I also Gilmore look forward to ensuring LCH continues to innovate and lead in this market.
His new role will have report to Bruce Kellaway, Global Head of Securities and Collateral LCH & UnaVista CEO and Frank Soussan, Global Head of CDSClear and Head of SA EquityClear & CommodityClear.