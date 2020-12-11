LCH offers clearing services on Oslo Børs Derivatives Market

Global clearing house LCH has announced that it is now offering clearing services for financial derivatives listed on Oslo Børs Derivatives Market. Five additional members trading financial derivatives on Oslo Børs are able to access the risk management benefits of clearing at LCH SA and two existing clearing members will extend their membership to clear the Oslo market.

The appointment of LCH SA as the central counterparty clearing house comes after Euronext’s acquisition of Oslo Børs in 2019. Existing members of LCH SA’s listed derivatives clearing service are able to extend their existing memberships to include trading activity at Oslo Børs.