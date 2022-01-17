LCH reports record clearing volumes in 2021

Global clearing house LCH, part of LSEG, has just announced that 2021 was another record year for volumes across multiple asset classes.
During the past year, LCH expanded its services and developed new connectivity. Following LSEG’s acquisition of Refinitiv, ForexClear teamed up with FXall, to streamline FX traders’ access to clearing for FX OTC trades. The clearing house also strengthened its position in Asia with the addition of Singapore dollar denominated cash and government securities as accepted collateral and extended SwapClear’s operating hours to better serve the region.
Daniel Maguire, Group Head, Post Trade, LSEG and CEO, LCH Group, said:
Throughout 2021, LCH continued to provide the robust risk management, capital efficiencies and operational benefits that support our customers and help ensure financial stability. Our customer centric approach helped drive strong growth across our services.
I’m particularly pleased by the growth at SwapAgent as LCH expands its offering to support customers in the non-cleared space. We also enabled a seamless transition to risk-free rates across five major currencies, effectively closing the door on non-USD LIBOR for cleared OTC swaps.