Commonwealth Bank of Australia joins LCH SA as a member

LCH, part of LSEG, today revealed it has added Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) as the first Australian financial institution to join the Paris-based clearing house. The announcement highlighted this as sign of the growing demand for the RepoClear service from outside Europe.

As a member of RepoClear SA, CBA will be able to benefit from the deep, stable and fast-growing pool of cleared euro-denominated repos offered across 13 markets.

The official announcement further revealed that in 2022 RepoClear is looking to further support its members through the merger of its €GC and RepoClear SA offering in one single pool of liquidity with cross netting. It will also further extend its collateral solution by expanding the scope of eligible currencies to its triparty services and adding a wider range of buy side firms into the netting pool.