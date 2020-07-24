Invast Global releases new VIX futures CFD with Cboe

Prime Brokerage services provider Invast Global announced launching new Index contract for difference (CFD) product using market data collected from the trading of the VIX futures contract offered by Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE). The VIX futures contract has big popularity in trading and provide market participants with opportunities to trade their view of the future direction of the expected volatility of the S&P 500 Index.

The new VIX futures CFD aims to provide clients with opportunities for gaining exposure to S&P 500 Index or incorporate as part of a broader portfolio hedging strategy. The CFD product will be available for trading through API from Invast trading servers as part of a broader Index offering encompassing both data and execution.