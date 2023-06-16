Invast Global rebrands to 26 Degrees, focusing on prime brokerage business

Multi-asset prime brokerage business, Invast Global today announced it has rebranded to 26 Degrees. The company revealed that the rebrand is part of its refocus prime brokerage market in response to the changing regulatory and operating environments.

Gavin White, the CEO of 26 Degrees, said:

We are excited about this opportunity and have made the strategic decision to retire the Invast Global brand and focus 26 Degrees on institutional clients. We’d predicted this shift, and this repositioning future proofs our business to continue to thrive in response to the changing regulatory and operating environments we are seeing unfold.

The official announcement detailed that Prime Services are estimated to be a $20 billion industry which has become increasingly fragmented over the last five years. As the number of global players is decreasing, further reductions are expected with the implementation of the BASEL III/IV regulatory changes.