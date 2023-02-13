Invast Global hires Tiffany Besnard as Director, Head of Hedge Fund Sales APAC

Sydney-based multi-asset prime broker Invast Global today announced the appointment of Tiffany Besnard as Director, Head of Hedge Fund Sales (APAC).
Tiffany Besnard commented:
Tiffany Besnard
I’m thrilled to be joining Invast Global at such an exciting time. I’m very much looking forward to working with the team to advance growth and strategic direction. I’m also looking forward to meeting new and existing clients in APAC very soon.
In her new role, Besnard will lead strategic projects and work alongside the firm’s Prime Services team. She joins Invast Global from BTC Markets where she served as Head of Institutional Business Development, OTC Trading and Client Service. She spent there a year overseeing the trading team and helping to shape strategy for client base expansion.
Throughout her career, Besnard has held a number of senior roles in Tier 1 investment banks based in New York and San Francisco. She spent twelve years at Morgan Stanley and six years as Vice President at Goldman Sachs.
With her deep experience spanning two Wall Street investment banks, Tiffany has been at the forefront of the Prime brokerage industry over the past two decades. Invast Global are thrilled to have attracted such top talent and we look forward to seizing on many new opportunities with this powerhouse team we have built. We anticipate Tiffany will play a major role in our continued growth in this area this year and beyond.
