Invast Global hires Tiffany Besnard as Director, Head of Hedge Fund Sales APAC

In her new role, Besnard will lead strategic projects and work alongside the firm’s Prime Services team. She joins Invast Global from BTC Markets where she served as Head of Institutional Business Development, OTC Trading and Client Service. She spent there a year overseeing the trading team and helping to shape strategy for client base expansion.

I’m thrilled to be joining Invast Global at such an exciting time. I’m very much looking forward to working with the team to advance growth and strategic direction. I’m also looking forward to meeting new and existing clients in APAC very soon.

Throughout her career, Besnard has held a number of senior roles in Tier 1 investment banks based in New York and San Francisco. She spent twelve years at Morgan Stanley and six years as Vice President at Goldman Sachs.

While at Goldman Sachs, Besnard was responsible for complex global quant all-synthetic fund launches . Additionally, she managed product revenue growth for the US West Coast region.

Besnard’s vast experience in Prime Services with an emphasis on Global Hedge Funds make her a great addition to the Invast Global team, led by Andrew Bradshaw.

Gavin White, CEO, Invast Global added: