Invast Global hires Johan Koo as Director, Head of Prime Services APAC

Sydney-based multi-asset prime broker, Invast Global, today revealed it has appointed Johan Koo as Director, Head of Prime Services APAC (ex. Japan) effective immediately.

Koo brings great depth of knowledge in institutional sales and trading execution. He joins the firm from CMC Markets Connect, where he served a key member of the APAC and Canada institutional sales team.

Johan Koo commented:

I’m very excited to join and to be given the opportunity to be a part of the Invast Global team. I look forward to working closely with the team to deliver a high level of customer service to our customers and to help the company expand into new markets.

Prior to CMC Markets, Koo was Institutional Business Manager and Head of Trading at several prominent retail brokers in Australia. While serving in these roles, Koo took ownership of dealing and trading execution while also managing a portfolio of clients and monitoring team KPI’s.