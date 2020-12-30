Fintech firm FXCubic partners with multi-asset liquidity provider Broctagon Prime

This multi-level partnership will enhance value for both FXCubic’s and Broctagon’s offerings and is poised to elevate the current conditions in the financial markets for brokers and traders alike.

Broctagon Prime, the liquidity division of Broctagon Fintech Group, will be included in FXCubic’s pool of liquidity providers, allowing the liquidity provider to leverage on FXCubic’s pricing, trading, and aggregation tools.

Pantelis Michael, Executive Director of Broctagon Fintech Group commented:

We believe this partnership is a valuable asset to both, especially in current market conditions, where traders are seeking for more investment options. We’re happy to be working with FXCubic to reach more brokers globally, as they benefit from the vast number of instruments and competitive conditions that we offer and grow their offerings for their clientele.

FXCubic’s CEO, Ege Kozan added:

We feel honoured to have been selected by Broctagon for our pricing, trading, and aggregation tools and are delighted to welcome them in FXCubic’s ever growing family of partners. Broctagon’s wide range of instruments and competitive trading conditions give our customers access to better liquidity and unlock great opportunities.

FXCubic is a fast-growing low latency trading technology provider, offering bridging, aggregation and risk management solutions to institutional and retail brokerages. The fintech firm gained popularity during 2020 when their systems proved reliable and stable during times of high volatility.

Headquartered in Singapore, Broctagon Fintech Group is a multi-asset liquidity and technology provider has more than 10 years of established global presence in China, India, Russia, Cyprus, Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam. Broctagon serves clients in 50 countries and is equipped to elevate companies through performance-driven and flexible turnkey solutions such as liquidity aggregator technology, brokerage technology solutions and enterprise blockchain development.

Read More: