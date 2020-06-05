Fintech FXCubic partners with multi-asset broker Hantec Markets

London-based fintech firm FXCubic announced its partnership with retail FX and CFDs broker.

Founded in 1990, Hantec Markets is a global multi-asset broker that offers to its clients FX, commodities and indices for online trading. One of the key components of Hantec Markets’ business is education and development of traders. The broker has placed great emphasis on online learning and risk management tools for their clients in recent years.

FXCubic will provide Hantec Markets with proprietary liquidity solutions and price management systems. The collaboration between the two companies comes in time of coronavirus crisis induced market volatility when stable pricing and liquidity are more critical than ever to traders worldwide.