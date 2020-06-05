Fintech FXCubic partners with multi-asset broker Hantec Markets

London-based fintech firm FXCubic announced its partnership with retail FX and CFDs broker.
Founded in 1990, Hantec Markets is a global multi-asset broker that offers to its clients FX, commodities and indices for online trading. One of the key components of Hantec Markets’ business is education and development of traders. The broker has placed great emphasis on online learning and risk management tools for their clients in recent years.
FXCubic will provide Hantec Markets with proprietary liquidity solutions and price management systems. The collaboration between the two companies comes in time of coronavirus crisis induced market volatility when stable pricing and liquidity are more critical than ever to traders worldwide.
Hantec Markets Hayel Abu-Hamdan, Group COO & UK CEO said:
Our focus at Hantec Markets is to provide an unrivalled trading experience that demonstrates fairness and transparency and to maintain a stable and secure environment for our customers to trade. Our partnership with FxCubic will ensure that we are at the forefront of our industry in terms of price stability, low latency, order routing and trade execution to create and optimum trading experience for our customers globally.
On his end, FX Cubic CEO Ege Kozan commented:
Our mission has always been to support brokers and help them gain a competitive advantage through our high-performance liquidity systems, stable pricing and risk management software. Now more than ever, we want to ensure that our partners rise above the challenges that the global financial climate is dictating, by giving them the ability to offer stability and security to their clients. We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with a trusted, world-class broker like Hantec Markets and look forward to establishing a fruitful collaboration based on our common pillars of integrity and uprightness.