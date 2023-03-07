Advanced Markets integrates with FXCubic

Additionally, the collaboration between Advanced Markets and FXCubic will allow for greater transparency in pricing, improved execution speed and lower transaction costs.

The FIX integration will allow Advanced Markets Group to expand its global reach. Furthermore, its institutional clients will benefit from access to a large range of liquidity sources.

This partnership will allow FXCubic to leverage its expertise, to offer even more comprehensive solutions to the clients of Advanced Markets Group.

Advanced Markets CEO Anthony Brocco commented:

We are excited to announce our new integration with FXCubic, which will enable us to expand our global reach and provide institutional clients with access to an extensive range of liquidity sources, improved pricing transparency and faster execution. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering the best possible trading experience for our clients and further strengthens our position as a leading provider of prime-of-prime liquidity, credit and technology solutions in the global financial markets.

Wassim Khateeb, the Chief Commercial Officer of FXCubic, said: