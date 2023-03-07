Advanced Markets integrates with FXCubic

We are excited to announce our new integration with FXCubic, which will enable us to expand our global reach and provide institutional clients with access to an extensive range of liquidity sources, improved pricing transparency and faster execution. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering the best possible trading experience for our clients and further strengthens our position as a leading provider of prime-of-prime liquidity, credit and technology solutions in the global financial markets.
Wassim Khateeb, the Chief Commercial Officer of FXCubic, said:
Wassim Khateeb
We are very happy to have completed the integration with Advanced Markets, which will enable us to offer our clients more choices of Liquidity Providers to work with. Our goal is to provide our clients with a broad range of liquidity sources, which will allow them to access more competitive pricing. We believe that this integration will help us achieve this by leveraging our combined strengths to offer even more comprehensive solutions to institutional clients globally.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.