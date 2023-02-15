FXCubic and TraderEvolution Announce Integration to Create ‘Unique and Efficient’ Trading Systems

London-based technology provider in the forex industry, FXCubic, announced Wednesday that it has completed a new integration with TraderEvolution, a multi-market trading platform.
The integration will see FXCubic and TraderEvolution focus on supporting brokers to create “unique and efficient” trading environments to distinguish their businesses and stand out from competitors. The companies also emphasised the priority of customisation and tailoring when creating client brokerage systems.
FXCubic is a specialist in high-performance liquidity management systems, low-latency software, and risk intelligence solutions. Using the company’s technology allows brokers to access several features that help with time management as well as optimising resources.
Wassim Khateeb, Chief Commercial Officer at FXCubic, commented:
We are constantly working on making our system interoperable and adding as many options as possible for our clients to choose from. FXCubic, has changed the fintech landscape over the last few years with the stability, unique features, numerous integrations, and high performance of our bridging and aggregation solutions.
Onboarding with TraderEvolution will extend our reach and empower our clients to offer more options to traders.”
Meanwhile, TraderEvolution supplies banks, brokers, and prop-trading firms with multi-market trading software solutions that are aimed at helping with execution and order management.
Commenting on the new integration, TraderEvolution Chief Executive, Roman Nalivayko, said the firm is happy to partner with FXCubic, which will allow the companies to build “even more powerful and efficient trading system solutions for the brokerage industry.”
Nalivayko adds:
This partnership fulfills our commitment to our clients to provide them with the platform software with unparalleled connectivity to the most regarded trading, data, and technology venues in the industry to give them more and more flexibility in building their competitive advantage.”
