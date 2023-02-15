FXCubic and TraderEvolution Announce Integration to Create ‘Unique and Efficient’ Trading Systems

London-based technology provider in the forex industry, FXCubic, announced Wednesday that it has completed a new integration with TraderEvolution, a multi-market trading platform.

The integration will see FXCubic and TraderEvolution focus on supporting brokers to create “unique and efficient” trading environments to distinguish their businesses and stand out from competitors. The companies also emphasised the priority of customisation and tailoring when creating client brokerage systems.

FXCubic is a specialist in high-performance liquidity management systems, low-latency software, and risk intelligence solutions. Using the company’s technology allows brokers to access several features that help with time management as well as optimising resources.