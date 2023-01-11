FXCubic completes integration with Hybrid Solutions’ VertexFX Trader

London-based connectivity technology provider FXCubic today revealed it has completed its integration with Hybrid Solutions’ online trading platform VertexFX
Established in 2002, Hybrid Solutions is the provider of the trading system VertexFX Trader which serves brokers, market makers, clearing houses, banks, central banks and financial institutions.
VertexFX Trader is introduced as package of solutions including trading plugins, BackOffice, a dealing desk, client terminals, dedicated hosting, White Label, and bridging capabilities. Financial institutions can access a risk management bridge which allows them to perform auto-clearing with Tier-1 liquidity providers.
Adel Jibrin, the CEO and Managing Partner at Hybrid Solutions said:
We believe that the partnership between FXCubic and Hybrid Solutions is a valuable asset to both companies, especially in current market conditions, where traders are seeking more investment possibilities. Siding with FXCubic is an additional step towards achieving our strategic goal of offering our clients the best and most reliable services. Their professionalism and valuable expertise will assist us in increasing VertexFX Brokers’ productivity and efficiency while also improving the overall trading experience of our clients. FXCubic is an authoritative partner that will support us in achieving our goals in this next stage of our group evolution.
FXCubic’s CEO, Ege Kozan, added:
We are delighted to be collaborating with Hybrid Solutions, as VertexFX is a leading trading platform. This mutually beneficial new integration will open up a new customer base for FXCubic and will give VertexFX’s clients the option of an innovative and sophisticated liquidity engine that not only provides access to some of the world’s most respected liquidity providers, but also helps optimize any broker’s time and resources.
