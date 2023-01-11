FXCubic completes integration with Hybrid Solutions’ VertexFX Trader

London-based connectivity technology provider FXCubic today revealed it has completed its integration with Hybrid Solutions’ online trading platform VertexFX

Established in 2002, Hybrid Solutions is the provider of the trading system VertexFX Trader which serves brokers, market makers, clearing houses, banks, central banks and financial institutions.

VertexFX Trader is introduced as package of solutions including trading plugins, BackOffice, a dealing desk, client terminals, dedicated hosting, White Label, and bridging capabilities. Financial institutions can access a risk management bridge which allows them to perform auto-clearing with Tier-1 liquidity providers.