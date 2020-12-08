Fintech firm FXCubic partners with multi-asset broker M4Markets

London-based fintech firm FXCubic announced earlier today its new partnership with multi-asset broker, M4Markets. FXCubic will provide M4Markets with its liquidity aggregation and price management systems. Specifically, M4Markets will benefit from FXCubic’s low latency software for Bridging, Connectivity and Risk Management automation solutions.

FXCubic is a fast-growing low latency and high-performance connectivity provider, based in London and Cyprus offering bridging solutions, price aggregation and risk management software to institutional and retail brokers worldwide.

The CEO of FXCubic, Ege Kozan, commented: