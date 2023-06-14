FXCubic integrates with the Match-Trader platform

Steffy Bogdanova
June 14, 2023 2:40 pm

FXCubic, a provider of advanced connectivity technology solutions for Forex brokers, today revealed it has integrated with multi-asset trading platform developed by Match-Trade Technologies, Match-Trader.

The newly announced integration provides brokers with access to advanced liquidity management tools, such as real-time pricing, deep liquidity, and risk management solutions.

Match-Trade Technologies was established in 2013 and since then has dynamically developed its ecosystem, providing an open trading environment accessible via various APIs. Its Match-Trader platform is offered as a White Label and as a Broker’s Own Server. It offers a wide range of built-in apps, including Social and Copy Trading solutions, Client Office, and Integrated Payments, which can be customised according to client needs.

With the recent integration of FXCubic with Match-Trader, brokers can benefit from the combination of FXCubic’s advanced liquidity management technology and Match-Trader’s robust trading platform. Additionally, brokers can take advantage of FXCubic’s pricing algorithms to ensure optimal execution and competitive pricing for their clients.

Wassim Khateeb, Chief Commercial Officer at FXCubic, said:

We are excited to announce our integration with the Match-Trader trading platform, which further strengthens our commitment to providing brokers with the most advanced and innovative liquidity management solutions. By combining FXCubic’s cutting-edge technology with Match-Trade’s powerful trading platform, we are enabling brokers to enhance their trading capabilities and provide their clients with a superior trading experience. We look forward to working closely with Match-Trade Technologies to deliver unparalleled value to our mutual clients and further drive growth in the forex industry.

Chris Dankowski, Chief Operating Officer at Match-Trade Technologies, added:

I am very happy that we can work with such a dynamically developing company as FXCubic. We share the same values for constant improvement of our offer or paying special attention to user comfort. I believe that integrating our products will have a positive impact on our customers and will help them develop their businesses.

The latest integration follows FXCubic’s integrations with TraderEvolution and Refinitiv Elektron, among others, which provide brokers with access a wider range of liquidity sources and trading platforms.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
