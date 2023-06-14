FXCubic integrates with the Match-Trader platform

FXCubic, a provider of advanced connectivity technology solutions for Forex brokers, today revealed it has integrated with multi-asset trading platform developed by Match-Trade Technologies, Match-Trader.

The newly announced integration provides brokers with access to advanced liquidity management tools, such as real-time pricing, deep liquidity, and risk management solutions.

Match-Trade Technologies was established in 2013 and since then has dynamically developed its ecosystem, providing an open trading environment accessible via various APIs. Its Match-Trader platform is offered as a White Label and as a Broker’s Own Server. It offers a wide range of built-in apps, including Social and Copy Trading solutions, Client Office, and Integrated Payments, which can be customised according to client needs.