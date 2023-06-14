FXCubic integrates with the Match-Trader platform

FXCubic, a provider of advanced connectivity technology solutions for Forex brokers, today revealed it has integrated with multi-asset trading platform developed by Match-Trade Technologies, Match-Trader.
The newly announced integration provides brokers with access to advanced liquidity management tools, such as real-time pricing, deep liquidity, and risk management solutions.
Match-Trade Technologies was established in 2013 and since then has dynamically developed its ecosystem, providing an open trading environment accessible via various APIs. Its Match-Trader platform is offered as a White Label and as a Broker’s Own Server. It offers a wide range of built-in apps, including Social and Copy Trading solutions, Client Office, and Integrated Payments, which can be customised according to client needs.
With the recent integration of FXCubic with Match-Trader, brokers can benefit from the combination of FXCubic’s advanced liquidity management technology and Match-Trader’s robust trading platform. Additionally, brokers can take advantage of FXCubic’s pricing algorithms to ensure optimal execution and competitive pricing for their clients.
Wassim Khateeb, Chief Commercial Officer at FXCubic, said:
Wassim Khateeb
We are excited to announce our integration with the Match-Trader trading platform, which further strengthens our commitment to providing brokers with the most advanced and innovative liquidity management solutions. By combining FXCubic’s cutting-edge technology with Match-Trade’s powerful trading platform, we are enabling brokers to enhance their trading capabilities and provide their clients with a superior trading experience. We look forward to working closely with Match-Trade Technologies to deliver unparalleled value to our mutual clients and further drive growth in the forex industry.
Chris Dankowski, Chief Operating Officer at Match-Trade Technologies, added:
Chris Dankowski Source: LinkedIn
I am very happy that we can work with such a dynamically developing company as FXCubic. We share the same values for constant improvement of our offer or paying special attention to user comfort. I believe that integrating our products will have a positive impact on our customers and will help them develop their businesses.
The latest integration follows FXCubic’s integrations with TraderEvolution and Refinitiv Elektron, among others, which provide brokers with access a wider range of liquidity sources and trading platforms.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.