Equiti adds sustainable energy stocks to its product offering

Multi-asset financial products provider Equiti Group has added another lot of energy stocks to its product offering on Earth Day, called “Restore the Earth” in 2021.

The company has added these new products in response to increasing demand from traders for environmentally sustainable stocks. Among those newly added “green” or “clean energy” company stocks are iFirst Solar, Solar Edge, SunPower, Enphase Energy, and electrical vehicles such as Tesla, Nikola and NIO.

The transport sector has found itself in a big break due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns that came with it. This significantly reduced the carbon emissions while electric vehicle sales climbed 28%.

And even though, solar projects have yet to show efficiency gains, continued cost reductions will make solar competitive in most power markets by 2030, thus making “clean energy” stocks increasing popular, and a good trading opportunity.