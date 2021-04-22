Equiti adds sustainable energy stocks to its product offering

Multi-asset financial products provider Equiti Group has added another lot of energy stocks to its product offering on Earth Day, called “Restore the Earth” in 2021.
The company has added these new products in response to increasing demand from traders for environmentally sustainable stocks. Among those newly added “green” or “clean energy” company stocks are iFirst Solar, Solar Edge, SunPower, Enphase Energy, and electrical vehicles such as Tesla, Nikola and NIO.
The transport sector has found itself in a big break due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns that came with it. This significantly reduced the carbon emissions while electric vehicle sales climbed 28%.
And even though, solar projects have yet to show efficiency gains, continued cost reductions will make solar competitive in most power markets by 2030, thus making “clean energy” stocks increasing popular, and a good trading opportunity.
Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, said:
Equiti Group is committed to ESG (environmental, social and governance) practices and supportive, not only of meeting demands for these financial instruments, but also continually looking at ways of practically increasing our support. We are very pleased that our global product and risk teams have been able to swiftly add more “green” and “clean” stocks to Equiti’s ever-growing product offering. Our product team is also looking to introduce our own innovative ESG offering.
Equiti Group recently released a global ESG committee aimed at driving internal and external initiatives to deliver real results.
22 April 2021 marks Earth Day, celebrated around the globe. On that date, Equiti has reinforced its commitment to ESG practices with a donation to Earthday.org, the world’s largest environmental cause to support the growth of hundreds of trees in developing communities.
Earth Day creates a unique opportunity to advance solutions and protect the environment for ourselves and future generations.
Equiti Group has taken up another initiative to help with that goal – reducing plastic. The company’s offices around the world have reduced the use of plastic water bottles and instead have provided centrally located water dispensers for employees.
Najjar added:
If every company took small steps to support environmental initiatives, collectively we could make a big difference, and together, we can restore the earth.