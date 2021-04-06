Equiti Group strengthens its market news tools with Acuity Trading and Dow Jones partnership

Multi-asset financial products provider Equiti Group has just announced signing a three-way partnership with financial technology company Acuity Trading and news provider Dow Jones Newswires.
The deal will allow Equiti’s clients around the globe to benefit from the combined power of Dow Jones Newswires and Acuity’s AI news analytics technology to help strengthen their trading strategies.
Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity commented:
Equiti strives to set new standards for the industry on a global scale. The company works to establish new partnerships in new markets and demonstrates their ability and commitment to providing traders and brokers across the world with access to market-leading products. Our visions for the future of financial technology are aligned and we look forward to collaborating both in terms of innovation and growing our services to offer world-class trading tools and technologies.
Equiti clients can now access market insights and trading opportunities provided by this partnership. The Intuitive visualisations highlight the emerging market trends before market movement and AI data-driven signals to spot opportunities more easily. This combined offering provides global and local market coverage in an engaging trading experience.
Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO added:
Equiti is paving the way in the online trading sector through its approach to embracing new technical processes and technology. Our clients are increasingly incorporating non-traditional data in their investment and business strategy decisions. We’re committed to helping them extract high-value insights from those datasets faster, through innovative technologies and sophisticated models like those developed by Acuity.
Last week, Equiti Capital, part of the Equiti Group, deployed FX aggregator Lucera LumeFX’s technology. Lucera’s services will provide Equiti Capital with access to new markets without having to own or operate any infrastructure, clearing the way for Equiti Capital to focus on its core expertise.