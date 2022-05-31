Euronext announces launch of futures contract on the CAC 40 ESG index

The pan-European market infrastructure Euronext revealed on Monday the launch of a futures contract on the CAC 40 ESG index. The press release detailed that the new contract is based on the ESG version of the French national benchmark index.

The future contract allows market participants to manage and hedge ESG portfolios efficiently and in compliance with ESG principles, while reducing trading costs.

ESG assets will continue to be reallocated from the CAC 40® index, as a result of the new contract. First launched in March 2021, the new CAC 40 ESG index quickly gained popularity. A year later, one quarter of the assets under management of the CAC 40 index have now been transferred to the CAC 40 ESG index.