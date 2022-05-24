SEC slaps BNY Mellon Investment Adviser with $1.5 million penalty

The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced charging BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. for misrepresentations and omissions regarding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations in making investment decisions for certain mutual funds that it managed.

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser has agreed to pay a $1.5 million penalty to settle the charges.

According to the US regulator, between July 2018 and September 2021 BNY Mellon Investment Adviser implied that all investments in the funds had undergone an ESG quality review. However the agency has discovered that this was not always the case for numerous investments held by certain funds of the time of investment.