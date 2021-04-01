Equiti Capital partners with Lucera for LumeFX deployment

FCA-regulated prime of prime broker, Equiti Capital, part of the Equiti Group, has deployed FX aggregator Lucera LumeFX’s technology.

Lucera’s services will provide Equiti Capital with access to new markets without having to own or operate any infrastructure, clearing the way for Equiti Capital to focus on its core expertise.

LumeFX can be released in New York (NY4), London (LD4), Tokyo (TY3), France (FR3) and Singapore (SG1) offices to provide aggregation technology and connectivity. The technology is used by banks and non-banks alike around the globe, with its smart order router (SOR) and flexible control over liquidity pools, price aggregation, distribution, and order routing, while responding to pre-set risk limits automatically.