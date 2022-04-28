Equinix sees Q1 2022 revenue of $1.7 billion

Digital infrastructure company Equinix, Inc has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The company reported strong growth across different segments of its business for the first three months of the year.

From January to March, Equinix saw quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion, a 9% rise from the same period last year. Operating revenue went up 7% compared to the previous quarter to $267 million. Net income in Q1 stood at $147 million, making a 20% QoQ increase.

Charles Meyers, the President and CEO of Equinix, said: