Equinix opens new data centre in Munich

Digital infrastructure Equinix, Inc. announced opening its new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center (MU4). The new hub is located in Aschheim near Munich, Germany.

The MU4’s goal is to support the growing digital needs of local companies in the automotive, industrial, financial and healthcare sectors. The new centre is going to achieve that by providing them with direct, secure and fast connections to various cloud providers, services and partners. The new carrier-neutral site offers access to a comprehensive digital through Platform Equinix.

MU4 is built according to Equinix’s global sustainability strategy, which aims to have for climate-neutral operation by 2030. The new data centre is expected to be powered by 100% renewable energy which was bought through a green power certificate from local supplier, Mainova.