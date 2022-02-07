Equinix opens new data centre in Munich

Digital infrastructure Equinix, Inc. announced opening its new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center (MU4). The new hub is located in Aschheim near Munich, Germany.
The MU4’s goal is to support the growing digital needs of local companies in the automotive, industrial, financial and healthcare sectors. The new centre is going to achieve that by providing them with direct, secure and fast connections to various cloud providers, services and partners. The new carrier-neutral site offers access to a comprehensive digital through Platform Equinix.
MU4 is built according to Equinix’s global sustainability strategy, which aims to have for climate-neutral operation by 2030. The new data centre is expected to be powered by 100% renewable energy which was bought through a green power certificate from local supplier, Mainova.
Jens-Peter Feidner, Managing Director for Germany at Equinix, noted:
We provide companies in Munich with the most dynamic digital infrastructure platform available, and want it to be as climate-friendly as feasible. As the first operator in the industry to commit to science-based climate targets, we continuously explore and invest in new climate friendly technologies to further reduce emissions and save resources. On a local level, we are committed to working with operators, political decision-makers, and energy providers to target the long-term challenges of sustainable digitization to the benefit of the surrounding community. This includes design aspects such as the use of greened facades as well as potential measures supporting the energy transition like the use of waste heat.
The latest data centre adds to the two already existing facilities in the area – MU1 and MU3 which are already in operation. The new site is part of a series of strategic investments in the German market as demand for digital infrastructure services is growing.
The firm opened an FR8 and FR9x—new colocation and hyperscale sites in Frankfurt last year.
As one of Europe’s major automotive, manufacturing and tech hubs, Munich is home to some of the world’s most innovative businesses. This makes it a key strategic location for us to invest and grow in. We are proud to start the year with the continued expansion of our German footprint, and look forward to supporting more businesses in Munich as they accelerate their transformation with a powerful and sustainable digital infrastructure.
