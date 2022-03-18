Equinix expands presence in Chile and Peru, acquires 4 Entel Data centres

Under the terms of the deal, Equinix and Entel have will form a strategic partnership to enable enterprises in Chile and Peru to leverage hybrid multicloud solutions to accelerate their digital transformation.

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix commented:

Latin America holds enormous potential, and our commitment to the region has exponentially grown since we entered back in 2011. Chilean, Peruvian and multinational companies are thirsting for the digital infrastructure required to thrive in today’s economy; with today’s expansion, we’re broadening digital access and accelerating digital transformation across Latin America, while supporting growth in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Antonio Büchi, CEO, Entel

This strategic partnership with Equinix, a world leading digital infrastructure company, allows us to focus our resources on businesses that add value to our customers. Entel has transformed over the years, and this partnership, which is more than an infrastructure transaction, is intended to set an important milestone in our strategic plan to extend our offerings into delivering digital services and provide expertise with new solutions that will accelerate our client’s digital transformation.

Earlier in February, Equinix, annouced opening its new International Business Exchange (IBX) data center (MU4) in Aschheim near Munich, Germany. The company also expanded into Africa by acquiring MainOne, a West African data center and connectivity solutions provider.