Equinix expands into Africa with acquisition of MainOne in a $320 million deal

Digital infrastructure Equinix, Inc. announced its acquisition of MainOne, a West African data center and connectivity solutions provider. MainOne has offices in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

According to the official announcement, the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Equinix’s acquisition of MainOne has an enterprise value of $320 million. The deal presents an a pivotal entry point for Equinix into the African market and making the company a leading African carrier neutral digital infrastructure company. Nigeria and Ghana have already become an established data center hub.

Founded by Funke Opeke in 2010, MainOne has enabled connectivity for the business community of Nigeria and now has digital infrastructure assets including three operational data centers. Additionally, is a new facility under construction expected to open in the first quarter of 2022. Upon closing, centres will add over 64,000 gross square feet of space to Platform Equinix, leaving 570,000 square feet of land for future expansions.