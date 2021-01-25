Edgewater Markets doubles its volumes in RUB for 2020

Edgewater Markets, technology provider offering access to the FX & Precious Metal markets globally, announced reaching record volumes in RUB for 2020 with double the volumes in the currency during the previous year.

Telmo Simoes, EMEA Institutional Sales Director commented:

I am very pleased with our 2020 results. It’s the culmination of our development of local Russian partnerships, credit remediation, and efficient distribution to our clients globally.

The record volumes for 2020 follow the August announcement of exceptional H1 2020 metals performance. Both achievements came during an ongoing pandemic, which validates Edgewater Markets’ business model and value proposition, which provides added emphasis on less liquid pairs.