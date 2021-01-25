Edgewater Markets doubles its volumes in RUB for 2020

Edgewater Markets, technology provider offering access to the FX & Precious Metal markets globally, announced reaching record volumes in RUB for 2020 with double the volumes in the currency during the previous year.
Telmo Simoes, EMEA Institutional Sales Director commented:
I am very pleased with our 2020 results. It’s the culmination of our development of local Russian partnerships, credit remediation, and efficient distribution to our clients globally.
The record volumes for 2020 follow the August announcement of exceptional H1 2020 metals performance. Both achievements came during an ongoing pandemic, which validates Edgewater Markets’ business model and value proposition, which provides added emphasis on less liquid pairs.
Simoes added:
Demand has never been higher, with increases already experienced in January, we foresee significant growth for RUB in 2021. A key part of the offering to our regional partners is innovative technology solutions that complement our distribution capabilities, advancing our strategic relationships and technical footprint in the region for 2021.
Edgewater Markets has offices in London, New York, Singapore, Mexico City and Santiago Chile. The company continued focus on regional partnership has shown an effective growth strategy, attracting clients that require difficult to Regional and Emerging Market liquidity from across the globe.
Edgewater Markets recently appointed Jonathan Abrahams as Director of Quality Assurance in its New York office and James Oliver as Director of Precious Metals Sales, based in London.