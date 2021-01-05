Edgewater Markets appoints Jonathan Abrahams as director of quality assurance

Edgewater Markets, technology provider offering access to the FX & Precious Metal markets globally, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Abrahams as Director of Quality Assurance, based out of its headquarters in New York. Abrahams will lead the Quality Assurance team, continuing to ensure the standards of product Edgewater Markets offers to its clients.
Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets provides forex services to more than 350 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently. Edgewater’s global footprint and strategic partnership arrangements provides access into pools of deliverable FX and Metals liquidity and non-deliverable local liquidity.
Abrahams will bring continued focus on the quality of Edgewater Market’s technical offering. Edgewater’s suite of proprietary electronic pricing technologies is operated out of LD4, NY4, TY3 and AWS.
Brian Andreyko, Edgewater’s Chief Product Officer commented:
’Having held senior quality engineering roles, Jonathan brings a wealth of experience, and leadership in quality assurance engineering, computer science, and applied mathematics, spanning over 20 years working for top technology firms. We are thrilled to add such high-quality talent to Edgewater’s global technical team as we continue to bring the latest in technical advances to help our clients to optimize their trade flows.
Abrahams added:
I am excited to join Edgewater. Their innovative client solutions leverage cutting-edge technological advancements, and I am looking forward to be a part of pioneering and talented team of professionals.