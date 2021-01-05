Edgewater Markets appoints Jonathan Abrahams as director of quality assurance

Edgewater Markets, technology provider offering access to the FX & Precious Metal markets globally, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Abrahams as Director of Quality Assurance, based out of its headquarters in New York. Abrahams will lead the Quality Assurance team, continuing to ensure the standards of product Edgewater Markets offers to its clients.

Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets provides forex services to more than 350 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently. Edgewater’s global footprint and strategic partnership arrangements provides access into pools of deliverable FX and Metals liquidity and non-deliverable local liquidity.