Devexperts’ DXtrade integrates with Centroid Solutions aggregation liquidity hub

Devexperts has just announced that its stock and forex trading platform DXtrade was integrated with Centroid Solutions aggregation liquidity hub.

FX and CFD brokers using the DXtrade platform will have direct access to Centroid’s ultra-low latency liquidity aggregation engine, with connectivity options to more than 100 market-makers. Centroid Solutions and Devexperts’ partnership focuses on developing and offering technology and service at the highest level for both brokers and their traders.

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, commented: