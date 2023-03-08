Centroid Solutions opens a trading gateway to Dubai Financial Market

UAE-based global financial technology company, Centroid Solutions, has announced its partnering with leading exchanges in the Middle East, Dubai Financial Market (DFM).
The move aims to improve the accessibility of Dubai listed securities and financial instruments to local, as well as global investors. Centroid Solutions boasts existing connectivity to over 250 liquidity venues and market participants, and integrations to multiple multi-asset trading platform vendors, including MetaQuotes MT4 and MT5. The fintech firm’s pricing, order execution and risk engines enable seamless access for global financial institutions to DFM.
Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, commented:
As a UAE-headquartered global fintech company, we are delighted to closely collaborate with Dubai Financial Market, to enable easy access of Dubai listed securities to our global customer base. Through our flagship multi-asset connectivity technology, financial institutions can now expand their offering, enabling trading of regional securities to their customers. We believe this integration will benefit not only regional financial institutions, but also global players, driving additional investments into the region, at a time when Dubai is cementing its position as a powerful capital markets hub globally.
Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer of DFM, said:
As part of our wide-ranging digital transformation strategy, we are delighted to cooperate with Centroid Solutions through this strategic connectivity agreement. We are cooperating with leading financial institutions and fintech providers to implement numerous initiatives aimed at driving market accessibility to DFM traded securities and products. During 2022, 49% of trading value originated with international investors and today’s initiative marks the start of greater access from trading and clearing members abroad and adds to existing connectivity solutions.
