Centroid Solutions opens a trading gateway to Dubai Financial Market

UAE-based global financial technology company, Centroid Solutions, has announced its partnering with leading exchanges in the Middle East, Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

The move aims to improve the accessibility of Dubai listed securities and financial instruments to local, as well as global investors. Centroid Solutions boasts existing connectivity to over 250 liquidity venues and market participants, and integrations to multiple multi-asset trading platform vendors, including MetaQuotes MT4 and MT5. The fintech firm’s pricing, order execution and risk engines enable seamless access for global financial institutions to DFM.