Devexperts allows traders to write custom indicators on DXcharts

Devexperts has updated financial charting solution DXcharts with an integrated scripting language DXscript. The update allows traders to write their own custom indicators and apply them to the chart using the DXscript language.

DXscript is built to analyze market data, suitable for creating and editing custom chart indicators. It can be used by traders with just a basic programming experience.

With DXcharts financial news websites can have their own branded charting app, which will encourage readers to remain onsite. The branded charting app also helps retain the audience as they will no longer be forwarded to third-party charting provider websites.