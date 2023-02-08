Iress partners Centroid Solutions to power pricing and trading data APIs

Technology company providing software to the financial services industry Iress today announced its partnership with fintech firm Centroid Solutions to bring real-time pricing data and trading APIs to Centroid’s client base.
Under their partnership, Centroid’s online broker clients can quickly and efficiently access real-time market data from global markets, integrated into their trading via Iress.
It has always been a challenge to have an efficient, elegant solution for market data and order execution for retail brokers, but with Iress we have found absolutely the right partner to add to our client offering.
Centroid can now offer its clients an enhanced, end-to-end solution for pricing and trading exchange traded products powered by Iress’s ConsolidatedFEED API data solution.
Iress’s API data and trading solutions have been fully integrated into Centroid’s connectivity engine, Centroid Bridge, a Liquidity Management and Order Execution Engine.
Iress’ Managing Director – Continental Europe, Lionel Sancenot, said:
This agreement also demonstrates the immediate benefits we can generate for our partners as we help to enhance the trading outcomes for their end users. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Centroid.
