Match-Trade Technologies integrates its trading platform with Centroid Bridge

Match-Trade Technologies’ trading platform Match-Trader has integrated with Centroid Solution’s Bridge Engine, an institutional-grade connectivity solution. The move expands Match-Trader’s ecosystem of connectivity, order routing and execution functionality available for brokers.

Match-Trader is available as a White Label and as a Broker’s Own Server and allows clients choices between a range of customidable built-in apps such as Social and Copy Trading solutions, Client Office, and Integrated Payments

The institutional-grade connectivity, execution, and reporting system Centroid Bridge supports connectivity to any number of liquidity providers and retail trading platforms, now including Match-Trader.