Match-Trade Technologies integrates its trading platform with Centroid Bridge

Match-Trade Technologies’ trading platform Match-Trader has integrated with Centroid Solution’s Bridge Engine, an institutional-grade connectivity solution. The move expands Match-Trader’s ecosystem of connectivity, order routing and execution functionality available for brokers.
Match-Trader is available as a White Label and as a Broker’s Own Server and allows clients choices between a range of customidable built-in apps such as Social and Copy Trading solutions, Client Office, and Integrated Payments
The institutional-grade connectivity, execution, and reporting system Centroid Bridge supports connectivity to any number of liquidity providers and retail trading platforms, now including Match-Trader.
We are delighted to have extended our collaboration with Match-Trade Technologies. As a connectivity provider, we are constantly looking to add integrations and options to our award-winning Bridge Engine, both in terms of liquidity providers with a wide range of products, and comprehensive trading platforms, that can help our clients grow and successfully expand their business. With Match-Trade, they have certainly fit both categories.
Cristian Vlasceanu, Chief Executive Officer at Centroid Solutions, added:
Cristian Vlasceanu
With this collaboration, I believe we can help our clients in building the most sophisticated and flexible brokerage setups they require to succeed in our ever-changing and innovative market. To this extent, we are also planning as a next step to integrate our flagship Risk Engine with the Match-Trader Platform.
The two companies have collaborated before, with Centroid Solutions increasing its customer connectivity options in 2020 by integrating with Match-Trader Pro, a platform utilized by Match-Trade’s strategic partner, Match-Prime Liquidity. Through this integration, Centroid Solutions customers were able to access more than 2000 trading instruments and 9 asset classes from Match-Prime’s liquidity offerings.
