Cristian Vlasceanu takes the rein at Centroid Solutions as its CEO

Centroid Solutions, a provider of technology solutions for FX and CFD trading, today announced the appointment of veteran Cristian Vlasceanu as its CEO.

At his new position, Vlasceanu will be responsible for the growth of Centroid’s overall business solutions, with focus on operational execution and product development, ensuring the fintech company’s products positively impact brokers’ performance and help clients reach their full potential.

Vlasceanu has a vast international experience in the FinTech industry. Prior to joining Centroid Solutions, he held several chief executive roles at fintech technology solution providers for multi-asset brokerages.