Cristian Vlasceanu takes the rein at Centroid Solutions as its CEO

Centroid Solutions, a provider of technology solutions for FX and CFD trading, today announced the appointment of veteran Cristian Vlasceanu as its CEO.
At his new position, Vlasceanu will be responsible for the growth of Centroid’s overall business solutions, with focus on operational execution and product development, ensuring the fintech company’s products positively impact brokers’ performance and help clients reach their full potential.
Vlasceanu has a vast international experience in the FinTech industry. Prior to joining Centroid Solutions, he held several chief executive roles at fintech technology solution providers for multi-asset brokerages.
Among that, Vlasceanu led the growth of financial technology provider PrimeXM, where he served as Chief Operating Officer before being appointed to the Chief Executive Officer role.
Cristian Vlasceanu commented:
Significant headway has been made in the last couple of years to grow the business and place Centroid Solutions on a strategic position in the market. I am truly looking forward to being part of this journey and feel very confident in the opportunity to create a global leader in a growing industry.
Ziad Aboujeb, Co-Founder of 180 Capital said
I am delighted to welcome Cristian to Centroid Solutions. Cristian brings with him a great mix of leadership, in-depth knowledge, and operational experience with a proven track record in the fintech industry. I am confident that Cristian will drive the growth of Centroid Solutions.
The appointment of Vlasceanu follows the addition of several other key executives to Centroid Solutions’ team, opening its Cyprus office, and deploying a full suite of products that caters to different brokerage segments.