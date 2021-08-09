Advanced Markets expands partnership with Centroid Solutions

Prime of Prime Liquidity Provider Advanced Markets Group has revealed its enhanced partnership with Centroid Solutions. ASIC and FCA licensed, Advanced Markets provides trade execution and multi-asset liquidity and credit solutions to banks, hedge funds and other institutional market participants.

Technology provider Centroid Solutions specialises in advanced risk management, analytics, quant-based execution technology, low-latency liquidity connectivity and order management, servicing multi-asset brokers. With a client-centric operation, Centroid delivers large range of technology and connectivity solutions tailored to each client’s requirements.

First established in 2019, Advanced Markets Group and Centroid Solutions’ partnership aimed provide clients with combination of robust connectivity and liquidity services. The two companies are now strengthening that partnership by further extending the reach of their offerings and allowing FX market participants worldwide the opportunity to benefit.