Advanced Markets expands partnership with Centroid Solutions

Prime of Prime Liquidity Provider Advanced Markets Group has revealed its enhanced partnership with Centroid Solutions. ASIC and FCA licensed, Advanced Markets provides trade execution and multi-asset liquidity and credit solutions to banks, hedge funds and other institutional market participants.
Technology provider Centroid Solutions specialises in advanced risk management, analytics, quant-based execution technology, low-latency liquidity connectivity and order management, servicing multi-asset brokers. With a client-centric operation, Centroid delivers large range of technology and connectivity solutions tailored to each client’s requirements.
First established in 2019, Advanced Markets Group and Centroid Solutions’ partnership aimed provide clients with combination of robust connectivity and liquidity services. The two companies are now strengthening that partnership by further extending the reach of their offerings and allowing FX market participants worldwide the opportunity to benefit.
We are delighted with our on-going partnership with Advanced Markets, a true leader in the Prime of Prime liquidity solutions. We share the same vision and determination to equip our clients with the best setups available, so it came naturally to enhance our partnership, and offer even more reliable, advanced and efficient market access. We are continuously focusing on improving the offering for our clients and through this partnership we move a step closer to fulfilling our ambitions.
Natallia Hunik, Chief Revenue Officer at Advanced Markets Group, added:
With this enhanced partnership, we are striving to deliver best of class service for our clients that will not only provide cost efficiency, but also deliver out of the box solutions for brokers looking to deploy superior Advanced Markets Liquidity to their trading environments. By bringing together Centroid Solutions’ expertise and knowledge with Advanced Markets’ unmatched institutional liquidity solutions, the companies will continue to deliver significant benefits to FX brokers, traders, and asset managers throughout the world.
The expanded partnership will deliver solutions to FX brokers, traders and asset managers around the globe, and will provide them with the tools to compete in today’s competitive and dynamic marketplace.