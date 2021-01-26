CQG and PanXchange launch new PanXchange widget on CQG Desktop

CQG, global provider of technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges and Denver-based PanXchange, OTC physical commodity exchange and price discovery platform today announced the launch of a new PanXchange widget within the CQG Desktop platform. The new offering offers CQG’s global clients direct access to PanXchange’s benchmarks and analysis content for hemp, frac sand and East African OTC commodities.
The new launch builds on a partnership PanXchange and CQG established in 2019, giving CQG clients access to pricing data for the industry’s first official benchmark in frac sand.
Julie Lerner, PanXchange Founder and CEO, said:
I’m thrilled to be expanding our partnership with CQG to share our benchmark prices and fundamental analysis for these agricultural products. CQG is a leading provider of trading and risk management solutions to the largest trading and brokerage shops worldwide. We trust that our data will prove to be a significant value-add to its network of commodity traders around the globe.
CQG President Ryan Moroney said:
We’re excited to offer our clients access to pricing and analysis based on PanXchange’s unique products, which continue to grow in popularity. This embedded widget further strengthens our ability to serve clients in the energy, physical commodity and OTC space as well as to provide an opportunity for users to seamlessly take positions and manage risk across listed and OTC markets.
CQG Desktop is the HTML5 platform offering trading, market data, charting, and analytics in one solution that clients can customize to their trading needs.