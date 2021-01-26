CQG and PanXchange launch new PanXchange widget on CQG Desktop

CQG, global provider of technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges and Denver-based PanXchange, OTC physical commodity exchange and price discovery platform today announced the launch of a new PanXchange widget within the CQG Desktop platform. The new offering offers CQG’s global clients direct access to PanXchange’s benchmarks and analysis content for hemp, frac sand and East African OTC commodities.

The new launch builds on a partnership PanXchange and CQG established in 2019, giving CQG clients access to pricing data for the industry’s first official benchmark in frac sand.