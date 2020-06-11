CQG licenses Blue Trading Systems (BTS) assets to offer clients suite of custom algorithms and low-latency spreads routing

US-based financial software provider CQG announced that it licensed certain software assets from Blue Trading Systems (BTS). This will provide CQG with a comprehensive suite of custom algorithmic strategies to offer clients, along with new low-latency spread routing for spread traders.

CQG is integrating the new algorithms and execution logic into its full suite of trading products, giving traders and brokers who seek anything from low-cost, easy-to-use products to more advanced, sophisticated trading platforms, a variety of choices.

Former BTS Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Kevin Darby has joined CQG as a Product Manager is set to lead the integration. Darby will oversee the product strategy for its spreader and algo offerings, as well as the the integration and implementation of the new customized CQG offering based on the BTS software.