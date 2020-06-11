CQG licenses Blue Trading Systems (BTS) assets to offer clients suite of custom algorithms and low-latency spreads routing

US-based financial software provider CQG announced that it licensed certain software assets from Blue Trading Systems (BTS). This will provide CQG with a comprehensive suite of custom algorithmic strategies to offer clients, along with new low-latency spread routing for spread traders.
CQG is integrating the new algorithms and execution logic into its full suite of trading products, giving traders and brokers who seek anything from low-cost, easy-to-use products to more advanced, sophisticated trading platforms, a variety of choices.
Former BTS Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Kevin Darby has joined CQG as a Product Manager is set to lead the integration. Darby will oversee the product strategy for its spreader and algo offerings, as well as the the integration and implementation of the new customized CQG offering based on the BTS software.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
When the integration is complete, CQG’s customers will be able to choose whether to turn on faster routing in some markets and standard order routing in others. The simulation and back-testing tools will allow users to test strategies in as near real-market conditions. They can then leverage transaction cost analysis (TCA) features to review performance, providing users with full visibility into the benefits of deploying their proposed strategies.
CQG President Ryan Moroney commented:
One of the things that stands out from the market activity over the last few months has been the incredible velocity with which markets can react to world events. During this time of high volatility, we had numerous internal discussions on product enhancements we could make to provide our customers with new solutions designed for these market conditions. We’ve known the BTS team for a few years and have always admired the care that has gone into its products. When the opportunity came up to license the BTS code as well as to bring Kevin on to lead the new offering, we seized on it. This approach provides us with the basis for building a high-performance algo and spreading platform that will allow our customers to thrive in markets like these.
Kevin Darby said:
I’m thrilled to join the highly skilled and well-respected group of professionals at CQG in an effort to build out both a comprehensive institutional algo suite and a new, faster spreader platform. Licensing the BTS code affords us a familiar low-latency foundation on which to pursue this exciting endeavor.