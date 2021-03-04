Aquarius Financial Technologies to launch crypto exchange in Q3 2021 with support from CQG

Trading technology provider Aquarius Financial Technologies Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with CQG, a provider of technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges.

The collaboration between the two companies will support Aquarius’ plans to launch an institutional-grade global cryptocurrency exchange using CQG’s technology. The exchange is planned to launch in the third quarter of 2021.

CQG will provide Aquarius with its trading interfaces, infrastructure, and API connectivity, as well as access to over 45 tradable, global exchanges and more than 85 market data sources.