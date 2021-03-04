Aquarius Financial Technologies to launch crypto exchange in Q3 2021 with support from CQG

Trading technology provider Aquarius Financial Technologies Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with CQG, a provider of technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges.
The collaboration between the two companies will support Aquarius’ plans to launch an institutional-grade global cryptocurrency exchange using CQG’s technology. The exchange is planned to launch in the third quarter of 2021.
CQG will provide Aquarius with its trading interfaces, infrastructure, and API connectivity, as well as access to over 45 tradable, global exchanges and more than 85 market data sources.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Richard Lane, co-founder of Aquarius, commented:
We are delighted to welcome CQG as a key go-to-market partner. We are soon to close our series A investment round at the end of March 2021, and this agreement marks another important milestone for Aquarius, enabling us to realise our ambition to launch and grow a fairer trading environment of institutional-grade standard for all customer types. We are excited to align our unique trade matching technology with CQG’s market-leading technical and operational excellence.”
CQG President Ryan Moroney said:
We are excited about the opportunity to play a role in supporting this innovative new exchange. We look forward to contributing to the future success of Aquarius with our broad network and deep technological and market expertise.