CQG launches new trading and analytics platform, CQG One

CQG, provider of technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, today revealed the roll-out of its newest trading platform, CQG One.

The new platform is designed for professional traders and institutional investors. The new cloud-based CQG One is easy to use as firm’s retail-oriented CQG Desktop platform and it offers many of the popular market data, charting, visualization and advanced analytics features of CQG Integrated Client, its flagship professional trading platform.

CQG One will be available through traders’ futures commission merchants (FCMs) in the beginning of April. The company noted that new functionalities will be added throughout the year.