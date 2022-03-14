CQG launches new trading and analytics platform, CQG One

CQG, provider of technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, today revealed the roll-out of its newest trading platform, CQG One.
The new platform is designed for professional traders and institutional investors. The new cloud-based CQG One is easy to use as firm’s retail-oriented CQG Desktop platform and it offers many of the popular market data, charting, visualization and advanced analytics features of CQG Integrated Client, its flagship professional trading platform.
CQG One will be available through traders’ futures commission merchants (FCMs) in the beginning of April. The company noted that new functionalities will be added throughout the year.
We’re excited to bring CQG One to market after gathering extensive input from our users on what features they most want in our new platform. This will be as intuitive and easy to deploy, configure and use as CQG Desktop but with advanced charting, market analytics and trading functionality, along with the CQG depth and breadth of market data utilized by our largest and most sophisticated institutional clients.
Marcus Kwan, CQG Vice President, Product Strategy & Design, said:
Marcus Kwan Source: LinkedIn
CQG One is an ultra-fast, secure platform that traders will be able to access from anywhere to leverage technical analysis tools and execute transactions with a single click on markets all over the world. We will continuously update it through our HTML5 cloud infrastructure in a way that’s seamless to users.
The new multi-asset, multi-broker platform offers premium functionality like single-click trade entry, advanced charting and analytics, portfolio sharing, highly secure, consolidated real-time and life-of-contract historical market data feeds from over 75 global sources, access to CQG Algos.
CQG said that new analytics features, custom formulas, price alerts and a spreader will be included later in 2022.
