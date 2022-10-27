CQG introduces Optio Research for institutional trading solutions

CQG, provider of technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, in partnership with NUTS, a blockchain development lab, launched Optio Research, to develop decentralized crypto infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional-grade traders.
According to the official press release, shared with LeapRate, Optio Research will be led by CQG executives Kevin Darby and Benjamin Soong, and NUTS Finance co-founders Terry Lam and Daniel Tang. In addition, CQG CEO Ryan Moroney will be member of the Optio Board of Directors and serve as a strategic advisor.
The newly launched Optio designed to bridge the worlds of traditional finance (TradFi) and the fast-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
As more institutional clients move toward Web3 blockchain-driven technology, Optio gives CQG the opportunity to accelerate our footprint and play a leading role in the fast-growing digital asset space.
Terry Lam added:
Over the last few years, we have seen the crypto marketplace develop rapidly. However, it is evident that the workflow and infrastructure for institutional investors is still at a nascent stage.
Through Optio, our partnership with CQG and collective experience in derivatives trading technology and Web3 development give us the opportunity to be market leaders in developing a range of solutions that will not only improve the current user experience, but also act as a catalyst to accelerate adoption into this emerging asset class by traditional financial institutions.
