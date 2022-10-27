CQG introduces Optio Research for institutional trading solutions

CQG, provider of technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, in partnership with NUTS, a blockchain development lab, launched Optio Research, to develop decentralized crypto infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional-grade traders.

According to the official press release, shared with LeapRate, Optio Research will be led by CQG executives Kevin Darby and Benjamin Soong, and NUTS Finance co-founders Terry Lam and Daniel Tang. In addition, CQG CEO Ryan Moroney will be member of the Optio Board of Directors and serve as a strategic advisor.

The newly launched Optio designed to bridge the worlds of traditional finance (TradFi) and the fast-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) space.