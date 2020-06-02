The Small Exchange makes its products available on CQG trading platform

The Small Exchange, futures exchange offering smaller products to retail customers, announced that its products are no available to trade through the US-based financial software provider CQG. The Small Exchangeâ€™s suite of products will be available for market participants around the world via CQGâ€™s platform
The Small Exchangeâ€™s products allow traders regardless of their account size to invest and manage risk across a number of asset classes with capital efficiency and standard construction. The initial offering includes three cash-settled contracts based on proprietary indices in equities, metals, and foreign exchange that are more manageable and accessible than traditional futures products. The partnership with CQG will facilitate the trade of the new products worldwide through CQGâ€™s front-end trading platform.
Pete Mulmat, the Small Exchangeâ€™s Chief Commercial Officer commented:
Our team is excited to launch and count on CQGâ€™s cutting-edge technology. We have a shared goal in mind and that is to bring the benefits of futures products to more participants. We looked for access to a large pool of participants and an exceptional platform experience when searching for potential partners. CQG had everything we needed.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Pat Kenny, CQG Senior Vice President, Client Relations, said:
We value the work the Small Exchange is doing to provide increased access to futures markets for traders, particularly these first few indices. Adding the Small Exchange to our exchange network is a great opportunity for CQGâ€™s global customers and a way to immediately provide a large potential customer base for this innovative new market.
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) announced the launch the Small Exchange yesterday. With the new addition, OCC provides central counterparty clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms.
OCC Chief Executive Officer John Davidson stated:
As the U.S. exchange-traded derivatives industry continues to expand, we are pleased to welcome the Small Exchange as a participant exchange. In that role, the Small Exchange will be afforded the full range of clearing and risk management services available to all of our other participating exchanges.
Chief Operating Officer Scot Warren commented:
As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility, we look forward to working with the Small Exchange and promoting operational excellence and innovation to support the continued growth of exchange-traded options and futures in the U.S.