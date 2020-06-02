The Small Exchange makes its products available on CQG trading platform

The Small Exchange, futures exchange offering smaller products to retail customers, announced that its products are no available to trade through the US-based financial software provider CQG. The Small Exchangeâ€™s suite of products will be available for market participants around the world via CQGâ€™s platform

The Small Exchangeâ€™s products allow traders regardless of their account size to invest and manage risk across a number of asset classes with capital efficiency and standard construction. The initial offering includes three cash-settled contracts based on proprietary indices in equities, metals, and foreign exchange that are more manageable and accessible than traditional futures products. The partnership with CQG will facilitate the trade of the new products worldwide through CQGâ€™s front-end trading platform.

Pete Mulmat, the Small Exchangeâ€™s Chief Commercial Officer commented: