BitMEX taps Eventus Systems for trade surveillance, AML transaction monitoring

Eventus Systems, Inc., global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that 100x Group, the holding structure for BitMEX, has chosen Eventus to support BitMEX’s trade surveillance and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) transaction monitoring. Cryptocurrency products trading platform BitMEX will deploy the cloud-based version of the Eventus Validus platform within the next few weeks.

Eventus provides trade surveillance for many digital asset exchanges, as well as market participants in other asset classes, including equities, futures, options, foreign exchange and fixed income.

Malcolm Wright, Chief Compliance Officer of 100x Group, said: