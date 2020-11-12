Menu

BitMEX taps Eventus Systems for trade surveillance, AML transaction monitoring

Institutional November 12, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Eventus Systems, Inc., global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that 100x Group, the holding structure for BitMEX, has chosen Eventus to support BitMEX’s trade surveillance and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) transaction monitoring. Cryptocurrency products trading platform BitMEX will deploy the cloud-based version of the Eventus Validus platform within the next few weeks.

Eventus provides trade surveillance for many digital asset exchanges, as well as market participants in other asset classes, including equities, futures, options, foreign exchange and fixed income.

Malcolm Wright, Chief Compliance Officer of 100x Group, said:

Malcolm Wright, 100x Group
Malcolm Wright
Source: LinkedIn

The selection of Eventus to support our critical trade surveillance and AML functions is a key part of our plans to mature our compliance capabilities, with a vision of leading the industry on best practice crypto-asset compliance. Eventus has extensive subject matter expertise and experience not only with digital asset exchanges but also within the traditional financial sector. Choosing Eventus is part of our ongoing commitment to achieve this vision as we execute signature initiatives like our User Verification Programme.

Share via

Wright is also Chair of the Advisory Council and AML Working Group at Global Digital Finance, an industry-led initiative in defining codes of conduct and best practices for the virtual asset industry.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said:

Travis Schwab, Eventus Systems
Travis Schwab
Source: LinkedIn

BitMEX has taken a variety of important steps over the past year to enhance its commitment to market integrity. We’re pleased to play a critical role in helping the exchange bolster its AML and surveillance capabilities through our robust, efficient Validus platform.

Eventus will provide rapid deployment for operating the solution on-premise, flexibility in building and adapting the BitMEX platform’s own rule sets, machine learning and high levels of ongoing support.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Accuindex acquires Cyprus operations of Ruizeanmarkets…InstitutionalThe acquisition of Ruizeanmarkets’ Cyprus operations comes at a time when Accuindex is strengthening its position and regulated activities to win a …

BitMEX taps Eventus Systems for trade surveillance, AML transaction monitoring

0
Send this to a friend