INTL FCStone rebrands and expands its relationships with Eventus in the EMEA region

Financial services provider INTL FCStone Inc. announced that the rebranding of the company to StoneX Group Inc. was approved in a majority vote at the company’s shareholder meeting. The company will trade under the symbol SNEX, effective 6 July.

Sean O’Connor, CEO, commented commented:

Our firm has experienced transformational growth in recent years – in terms of the breadth and depth of our offering, our technology platforms and our global client base. This re-brand will help us better define and communicate our strategic focus on driving innovation and digitalization in the global markets going forward.

INTL FCStone announced its filling to the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the rebranding to StoneX earlier in May 2020.

O’Connor added:

Our transition to the StoneX brand signals an exciting new phase for our company and our clients. We owe all of our success to our clients, and we will continue to put them at the center of everything we do as we pursue our goal of becoming recognized as a best in class financial services franchise.

Global trade surveillance and risk management software provider, Eventus Systems, Inc. announced that its partnership with INTL FCStone’s London-based subsidiary INTL FCStone Inc was expanding. INTL FCStone will deploy the firm’s Validus platform for market surveillance activities throughout the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The companies’ partnership agreement builds on last year’s adoption of the platform for futures market surveillance by the company’s US-based FCM subsidiary and expands geographically, as well as across multiple product types and asset classes, including futures, equities and fixed income.

The new implementation will be active in a few weeks and will leverage the cloud-based version of Validus on a T+1 basis, replacing the current outsourced system used by the London subsidiary.