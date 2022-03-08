Josh Bosquez joins Eventus as Chief Technology Officer

Eventus Systems, Inc. today announced the appointment of Josh Bosquez to Chief Technology Officer.

Bosquez brings 24 years of software engineering experience to the company. He has spent over 20 years in leadership roles in technology innovation, cloud-native platforms, cybersecurity and compliance.

Most recently, Bosquez served as CTO at Armor Cloud Security for three years. He was responsible for the firm’s engineering, product, security and compliance organizations for the Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity offering.

In his new role, Bosquez will oversee the growing team of engineers that design and maintain the firm’s Validus platform, used by over 20 traditional and digital asset exchanges and a broad range of tier-1 banks, futures brokerages, broker-dealers, trading firms and other financial institutions. He reports directly to Eventus CEO Travis Schwab.