Josh Bosquez joins Eventus as Chief Technology Officer

Eventus Systems, Inc. today announced the appointment of Josh Bosquez to Chief Technology Officer.
Bosquez brings 24 years of software engineering experience to the company. He has spent over 20 years in leadership roles in technology innovation, cloud-native platforms, cybersecurity and compliance.
Most recently, Bosquez served as CTO at Armor Cloud Security for three years. He was responsible for the firm’s engineering, product, security and compliance organizations for the Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity offering.
In his new role, Bosquez will oversee the growing team of engineers that design and maintain the firm’s Validus platform, used by over 20 traditional and digital asset exchanges and a broad range of tier-1 banks, futures brokerages, broker-dealers, trading firms and other financial institutions. He reports directly to Eventus CEO Travis Schwab.
Josh has a strong track record of developing innovative technology, scaling operations with growing teams and building wide-reaching, secure systems. As we further expand globally and explore new ways to help many of the world’s leading financial institutions address their evolving surveillance and risk challenges, Josh will lead our engineering team in introducing new technologies and identifying novel opportunities for enhancing Validus.
Josh Bosquez said:
Josh Bosquez
Eventus has assembled a stellar team of smart, experienced and dedicated engineers, as well as leaders, market practitioners and regulatory experts. I’m excited to play a role in growing the engineering team and ensuring that our technology is cutting-edge while remaining easy for our clients to use and customize.
Earlier in January, Eventus appointed Jeff Bolke as Chief Revenue Officer.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.