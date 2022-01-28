Jeff Bolke joins Eventus Systems as Chief Revenue Officer

Eventus Systems, Inc., a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, has revealed that Jeff Bolke has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

To his new role, Bolke brings over three decades of experience. He has also served in executive and sales leadership roles at major cloud-based, SaaS firms.

Bolke will report directly to Eventus CEO Travis Schwab. He will work on driving the firm’s aggressive global expansion strategy and oversee the sales, marketing, business development and account management teams.

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: