Jeff Bolke joins Eventus Systems as Chief Revenue Officer

Eventus Systems, Inc., a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, has revealed that Jeff Bolke has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
To his new role, Bolke brings over three decades of experience. He has also served in executive and sales leadership roles at major cloud-based, SaaS firms.
Bolke will report directly to Eventus CEO Travis Schwab. He will work on driving the firm’s aggressive global expansion strategy and oversee the sales, marketing, business development and account management teams.
Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said:
We’ve been growing at such a rapid pace over the past couple of years that this important new role is the natural next step in our expansion as we mature as an organization. Jeff has extensive experience in helping software firms at our stage scale globally and realize their potential, and his technology and engineering expertise will be a great asset.
Eventus has achieved a tremendous amount in a short period of time, with a growing number of marquee clients across every asset class and type of market participant. We will continue to expand in a thoughtful, intelligent way – with the right people, discipline and processes to ensure we’re building even deeper relationships with our clients and playing an ever-larger role in meeting the evolving regulatory and compliance challenges they face.
Background
Bolke joins Eventus from Sales of Planview, Inc., an Austin-based firm offering Portfolio and Work Management solutions, where he served as Executive Vice President since May 2017. While there, the scaled the sales organization and helped drive global expansion. He led the worldwide sales, account management and solution consulting areas of the business. Sales of Planview was successfully sold to TPG and TA Partners in November 2020.
Before that, Bolke worked at Accruent, a provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment, for four years. He joined the company as Vice President, Sales & Marketing and in 2015. He later became General Manager, Education when the firm was acquired by Genstar.
Bolke started his career IBM in account marketing. Since then, he has held a variety of key roles at high-growth software firms, including at TIBCO Software, a global leader in real-time data integration.
