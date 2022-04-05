Nick Wallis joins Eventus as Managing Director, EMEA

Eventus Systems, Inc., today revealed the appointment of Nick Wallis as Managing Director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to lead the company’s sales efforts there.
Wallis brings an extensive experience in financial markets, energy derivatives and technology to his new role. This includes 12 years he spent at Nasdaq, where he ran its surveillance sales and account management in EMEA.
As Managing Director of EMEA, Wallis will be based in London and report to Scott Schroeder, Global Head of Sales for Eventus. The firm further revealed it will continue the expansion of its presence in the region and shared plans to further grow its sales, account management and support teams in the coming months.
Scott Schroeder, Global Head of Sales for Eventus, said:
Nick is an outstanding addition to our team as he brings a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory challenges our clients and prospects face in the UK, EU, Middle East and other jurisdictions, as well as great technical knowledge of the surveillance space. He’s a strong leader and proven sales professional. We’re excited to have him build out our sales force of experienced market practitioners.
Nick Wallis commented:
The role of the compliance officer has never been more demanding, with new markets, new asset classes and complex data challenges. Firms are looking for agile partners able to address issues quickly in a fast-moving landscape. I believe Eventus is well positioned to attract new clients with its next-generation technology, machine learning and deeply experienced staff. I’ve been really impressed by the Validus platform and by how quickly it can be enhanced to meet clients’ bespoke needs.
Earlier in March, Eventus hired Josh Bosquez to Chief Technology Officer.
