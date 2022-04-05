Nick Wallis joins Eventus as Managing Director, EMEA

Eventus Systems, Inc., today revealed the appointment of Nick Wallis as Managing Director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to lead the company’s sales efforts there.

Wallis brings an extensive experience in financial markets, energy derivatives and technology to his new role. This includes 12 years he spent at Nasdaq, where he ran its surveillance sales and account management in EMEA.

As Managing Director of EMEA, Wallis will be based in London and report to Scott Schroeder, Global Head of Sales for Eventus. The firm further revealed it will continue the expansion of its presence in the region and shared plans to further grow its sales, account management and support teams in the coming months.