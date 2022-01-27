First Canadian crypto trading platform regulated as marketplace, Bitbuy, selects Eventus for trade surveillance

Eventus Systems, Inc., a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today revealed that Bitbuy Technologies, Inc. is using its Validus platform.

Bitbuy is the Canada’s first cryptocurrency trading platform to be regulated as a marketplace. It is also Eventus’s first Canadian client, representing the steadily growing global reach of the trade surveillance provider.

Registered digital asset marketplace, as well as a restricted dealer for Canadians to invest in cryptocurrency assets, Bitbuy sees over 375,000 users and $4.4 billion transacted through its platform. Its compliance department uses Validus to help monitor client trading behavior and identify any potentially problematic activity that requires further investigation.