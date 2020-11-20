Menu

Banco de Crédito del Perú goes live on Edgewater Markets’ new trading platform

November 20, 2020


Banco de Crédito del Perú goes live on Edgewater MarketsTechnology provider Edgewater Markets today announced that top tier bank and supplier of integrated financial services in Peru, Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), has gone live on Edgewater’s new trading platform, leveraging Edgewater Markets software, EdgeFXLatam.

Founded in 2009, Edgewater Markets provides forex services to more than 350 global institutional clients, providing complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions to access global markets competitively and efficiently. The company utilizes technological advancements and a flexible architectural design to provide Banco de Crédito del Perú with a customized solution for its internal users, onshore clients and global offshore market participants.

The Edgewater Markets platform provides BCP with a customized pricing engine, electronifying the banks pricing algorithms and hedging strategies, expanding their distribution into the global NDF marketplace. The solution access’ the banks onshore real-time electronic pricing sources and forward interest rate curve, which allows BCP to automate NDF pricing. Traders can also manage pricing and risk through a custom built HTML5 visual representation of the algorithmic pricing, providing them with a suite of pricing and risk tools to further augment the pricing strategies.

Fernando Pinglo, Head of Sales and Trading at BCP commented:

We are delighted to partner with Edgewater Markets. The customized solution they have delivered has been a real game changer for us. Providing a fully automated implementation of our proprietary pricing strategies, has allowed our traders and risk managers to optimize trade flows and further expand our distribution.

The solution uses Edgewater’s executions services, allowing BCP to expand its distribution with offshore counterparties. Leveraging Edgewater’s credit relationships, BCP can efficiently and cost effectively, access the Global Marketplace. The solution also applies Edgewater’s automated Switch Bank workflow, providing direct credit access to difficult to reach counterparties.

Jose-Antonio Buenaño, Edgewater’s Managing Director and Head of South America said:

Effectively pricing the NDF marketplace is as much about technology as it is about credit. And Edgewater Markets provides both. Significantly expanding our clients distribution capabilities offshore. Fully partnering with Banco de Crédito del Perú, allows them to cost effectively leverage both our proprietary technology and balance sheet, to make the global markets more efficient. We are very excited to partner with BCP.

